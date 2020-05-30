Births

Editor’s note: Only births reported to the Muscatine Journal are included in this report. Note: Announcements must be submitted within 60 days of the birth to be considered for publication.

Tayden Asher Teeter, son of Kenneth Teeter and Lacey Crabtree, Grandview, was born Saturday, May 23, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Grandparents include Liane and Lennie Carter, Grandview, and Lawrence and the late Irene Teeter, Oklahoma.

