MUSCATINE — Black Friday is here, and that means something different for various businesses in Muscatine.
This year, with the closing of Younkers in Muscatine Mall, the unofficial shopping holiday evoked concern and optimism.
Walmart management said there was some concern about Younkers closing, and it affecting the number of visitors out shopping. Walmart Co-manager Christian Perfetti said management feared shoppers might instead travel to Davenport to do "one-stop shopping."
His Walmart store was up 9 percent in sales last year from 2016, Perfetti said, and the store is "still certainly busy."
If you're looking for Ryan's World toys for Christmas gifts, you should hurry. Perfetti said the line of toys for Walmart, including action figures and putty, by Ryan, a 7-year old who reviews toys on YouTube, are selling fast.
Ryan has been reviewing toys on his Ryan ToysReview Youtube channel since 2015 and has become popular on the site with his videos showing him opening toys and playing with them. The new line may help bring in additional customers after the closing of Toys R Us earlier this year.
Other "hot items" are retro arcade games, such as Galaga and Pac-Man that Perfetti said are selling well.
"It's our go-time," he said. The store is "busy, busy, busy."
Younkers closing has left at least one manager in the mall feeling "optimistic" ahead of Black Friday.
Hibbett Sports store manager Charles Otto is "hoping we get more traffic with Younkers being closed."
This is the third Thanksgiving the store in Muscatine Mall will be open.
"We're always optimistic that we're going to be busier than last Thanksgiving," Otto said. Sales include select fleece from Nike, Adidas and Under Armor and 40 percent off NFL and college sports apparel through Nov. 26.
Another Muscatine business has already seen a boost in traffic. The newly renovated Muscatine Community Y will usually see more members visiting the day before Thanksgiving to exercise before the big meal, a staff member said.
Director Bret Olson said the center will "certainly have a busier Friday than normal," with family members visiting from other YMCAs and probably less visitors at the 5 a.m. opening time following the holiday.
"Usage will be up — to get out of the house, work off the extra turkey and use the new facility," he said, "so, it will be good."
