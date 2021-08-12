Blain's Farm and Fleet celebrates 20 years in Muscatine

Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO, president and owner of the Blain’s regional chain, said a study had shown customers from the area would benefit from a Blain’s in town instead of having to travel to Davenport. That inspired the Muscatine store.

“We searched for a while to find this right location,” she said. ‘It’s grown up since then too. We were really out here in the boondocks. It’s changed a lot.”

Hannah said over the past 20 years many things had improved. He said the store continued to get busier and the product mix was improving.

Gilbertson also announced that Blain’s Farm and Fleet plans to have 50 stores by 2026; currently there are 43. The first two new stores will be located in Wisconsin. The location of the other three stores is forthcoming. She stressed that the business is family-owned and Blain’s is constantly reinvesting in stores and people.

“We want to thank the community for supporting us,” Glibertson said. "It just continues to grow like crazy here. We assume more people finding us and finding more categories and hopefully we can be more meaningful to them and the things they need. Our day is to celebrate the people and to celebrate the community for taking such good care of us.”

