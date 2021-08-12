Blain's Farm and Fleet celebrates 20 years in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — During an observance Wednesday of the anniversary of Blain’s Farm and Fleet coming to Muscatine, Robin Bremel and Kathryn Schmidt, both 20-year veterans of the store, recalled the tension and the fun of opening day on Aug. 11, 2000.
Schmidt, who had already worked for the hardware retailer for 12 years in Davenport, had been asked to work in the new store in Muscatine. Bremel was looking for a job and attended an event where the store was taking applications. She recalls barely getting home before Blain’s called and offered her a job.
Both said one thing the area lacked was a big hardware store.
“It was a long day,” Schmidt said. “It was exciting, though, with all the hard work everyone had put in to making sure the store was ready for the customers.”
The first open day there were plenty of prizes, including a truck. While Blain’s has officially been open 21 years, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the celebration from happening in 2020.
Darrin Hannah, the store manager, recalls with a laugh that he had dark hair when the store opened. He also recalls that many people he met that first day still come to the store regularly.
“The connections you make with the vendors and the community is the best part of working here,” he said.
Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO, president and owner of the Blain’s regional chain, said a study had shown customers from the area would benefit from a Blain’s in town instead of having to travel to Davenport. That inspired the Muscatine store.
“We searched for a while to find this right location,” she said. ‘It’s grown up since then too. We were really out here in the boondocks. It’s changed a lot.”
Hannah said over the past 20 years many things had improved. He said the store continued to get busier and the product mix was improving.
Gilbertson also announced that Blain’s Farm and Fleet plans to have 50 stores by 2026; currently there are 43. The first two new stores will be located in Wisconsin. The location of the other three stores is forthcoming. She stressed that the business is family-owned and Blain’s is constantly reinvesting in stores and people.
“We want to thank the community for supporting us,” Glibertson said. "It just continues to grow like crazy here. We assume more people finding us and finding more categories and hopefully we can be more meaningful to them and the things they need. Our day is to celebrate the people and to celebrate the community for taking such good care of us.”