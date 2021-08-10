Blain's Farm & Fleet of Muscatine to celebrate 20 years of service

MUSCATINE — Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been an established part of Muscatine for years – 20 to be exact – and the company is celebrating this achievement.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 11:30 a.m. Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Muscatine will hold its 20th anniversary celebration outside its store, 3300 North US-61. CEO, owner and president Jane Blain Gilbertson will be there to mark the occasion.
Other notable associates from the Blain’s company will also be attending. As for local faces, the store will highlight long-term associates at the Muscatine location.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet has 43 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.