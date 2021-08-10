 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blain's Farm & Fleet of Muscatine to celebrate 20 years of service
0 comments
alert top story

Blain's Farm & Fleet of Muscatine to celebrate 20 years of service

{{featured_button_text}}
farm and fleet logo

On Wednesday, August 11 at 11:30 a.m., Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Muscatine will be holding its 20th anniversary celebration right outside its store, located at 3300 North US-61.

MUSCATINE — Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been an established part of Muscatine for years – 20 to be exact – and the company is celebrating this achievement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 11:30 a.m. Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Muscatine will hold its 20th anniversary celebration outside its store, 3300 North US-61. CEO, owner and president Jane Blain Gilbertson will be there to mark the occasion.

Other notable associates from the Blain’s company will also be attending. As for local faces, the store will highlight long-term associates at the Muscatine location.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet has 43 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cleaning up the remains
Local

Cleaning up the remains

A backhoe cleared debris from the site of the 1910 pump house on Wednesday at the Fairport Fish Hatchery east of Muscatine. The building was d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News