Blessing of the Bikes scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — It will be motorcycle heaven Sunday as, for the second year, First Baptist Church in Muscatine opens its doors to motorcycle enthusiasts throughout the area to celebrate the annual bike blessing rite.
The second annual Blessing of the Bikes begins at 10:20 a.m. with a worship service at 12:15 p.m. with pre-blessing activities. The activities include fellowship, refreshments, vendors, door prizes and a silent auction. The blessing of the bikes will happen at 1 p.m. followed by a group ride at 1:30 p.m. to Stone City for lunch. The event is being held by the Pearl City Disciples, a local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association. The event is open to the public.
“It’s the second one at First Baptist Church in Muscatine,” Pearl City Disciples President Craig Carey said. “It’s actually like the 15th.”
Carey said the event was started by the Rev. Jim Olson in Blue Grass, where it was held for many years. The Pearl City Disciples had been involved for the last four years, including providing a Harley Davidson motorcycle to be given away. Olson retired two years ago and the new pastor allowed one more year. Last year the event was moved to First Baptist Church.
With concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak being at the top of most people’s minds, Carey said on the day of the blessing the attendees will be following all the safety guidelines Gov. Kim Reynolds has mandated to the best of their ability. The blessing had already been postponed due to the pandemic.
“You can have it any time of the year, it doesn’t make any difference,” he said. “It’s all about Christ. We pray for them for safety, but it also gives us the opportunity to talk to people individually about the word and also to see if they have any prayer needs in their life while we are blessing the bikes. It’s way more than blessing the bikes. The bike is secondary. The main thing is talking to the people and praying the Lord will open up a door so we can talk to them about him so they can know him like we do.”
Carey said anyone with a motorcycle is welcome to attend the event. He said the event is mostly about building relationships.
