Blessing of the Bikes scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Muscatine

“You can have it any time of the year, it doesn’t make any difference,” he said. “It’s all about Christ. We pray for them for safety, but it also gives us the opportunity to talk to people individually about the word and also to see if they have any prayer needs in their life while we are blessing the bikes. It’s way more than blessing the bikes. The bike is secondary. The main thing is talking to the people and praying the Lord will open up a door so we can talk to them about him so they can know him like we do.”