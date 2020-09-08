Bloomberg shows unity for other law enforcement agencies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO – For many law enforcement officers, the work they do can be considered thankless. Now a member of Louisa County Law Enforcement wants to give a big thank you to his comrades for their efforts.

Corrections officer Joe Bloomberg has started an initiative he is calling the Louisa County Love Initiative. His hope is to unite area law enforcement agencies through an act of kindness that he encourages each department to pass along. The message he hopes to impart is to show the other agencies that Louisa County will be there for them if they need it.

“The public right now – I’m not saying everyone – isn’t in favor of law enforcement right now,” he said. “In Louisa County, we have very close family relationships as I call it with other agencies we work with. I just wanted to show a little unity and solidarity with one another.”

His goal is to make law enforcement officers in all 99 Iowa counties part of the initiative. Bloomberg visited Des Moines County over Labor Day weekend to share a meal with law enforcement there. He plans to visit Muscatine County, Washington County and Henry County soon. He also said he has some relatives who work in Jasper County and he plans to visit there soon.