Bloomberg shows unity for other law enforcement agencies

WAPELLO – For many law enforcement officers, the work they do can be considered thankless. Now a member of Louisa County Law Enforcement wants to give a big thank you to his comrades for their efforts.
Corrections officer Joe Bloomberg has started an initiative he is calling the Louisa County Love Initiative. His hope is to unite area law enforcement agencies through an act of kindness that he encourages each department to pass along. The message he hopes to impart is to show the other agencies that Louisa County will be there for them if they need it.
“The public right now – I’m not saying everyone – isn’t in favor of law enforcement right now,” he said. “In Louisa County, we have very close family relationships as I call it with other agencies we work with. I just wanted to show a little unity and solidarity with one another.”
His goal is to make law enforcement officers in all 99 Iowa counties part of the initiative. Bloomberg visited Des Moines County over Labor Day weekend to share a meal with law enforcement there. He plans to visit Muscatine County, Washington County and Henry County soon. He also said he has some relatives who work in Jasper County and he plans to visit there soon.
The initiative started when Bloomberg treated the Danville, Ill. police department to pizza. He asked the officers to “pay it forward” and buy a meal for other law enforcement agencies. He had chosen Danville because a friend of his from college worked for the department. Bloomberg said the idea was to show the Danville department they had family in Iowa. According to Bloomberg, the Danville Police Department already has another department picked out to share a meal with.
Bloomberg said he has been a correctional officer for 20 years and a part-time police officer for four years. He commented the job of a law enforcement officer is not an easy one. He reminds the public that law enforcement officers do the job to help them.
“We’re human,” he said. “We’re in the public eye and are on the news. It’s a tough job. Maybe I’m biased because I’ve been doing this for 20 years but it is one of the toughest jobs to do. It psychologically drains you. In the last seven or eight months it’s been pretty hard. We see on the news what has been happening in different PDs. I just want people to know we are doing the best we can. We want to public to trust us. We are there for the public and to protect them.”
