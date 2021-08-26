Blue Grass Charitable Drop-Off program hoping to raise $20,000 for new facility

BLUE GRASS – In November 2020, sisters Tammy Stoffers and Tina Kress felt a “huge calling” to help people and animals in need. The sisters began creating donation boxes and contacting local businesses.

Now, almost a year later, the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop-Off Program has grown bigger than either expected. Now they’re hoping the surrounding community can help them raise funds for an official facility.

Currently, donated items go to Stoffers’ home, with Stoffers serving as the charity’s president. Perishable items are placed in the lower level of her home while non-perishables are put in a non-weatherproof outbuilding.

“You never know where something is going to take you,” she said, “It just keeps growing and growing both on the donation end and on the receiving end, and I’m just so grateful.”

In order to keep the items safe, Stoffers realized they needed a new space to house the donations. it needs to be temperature-controlled, odor and pest-free, with space to clean or wash certain donated items.

If the drop-off program were to open a resale facility that sold non-essential items in the same space, the profits would support the organization and the non-profits that depend on it while freeing up space for more donations.

