Blue Grass Charitable Drop-Off program hoping to raise $20,000 for new facility

BLUE GRASS – In November 2020, sisters Tammy Stoffers and Tina Kress felt a “huge calling” to help people and animals in need. The sisters began creating donation boxes and contacting local businesses.
Now, almost a year later, the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop-Off Program has grown bigger than either expected. Now they’re hoping the surrounding community can help them raise funds for an official facility.
Currently, donated items go to Stoffers’ home, with Stoffers serving as the charity’s president. Perishable items are placed in the lower level of her home while non-perishables are put in a non-weatherproof outbuilding.
“You never know where something is going to take you,” she said, “It just keeps growing and growing both on the donation end and on the receiving end, and I’m just so grateful.”
In order to keep the items safe, Stoffers realized they needed a new space to house the donations. it needs to be temperature-controlled, odor and pest-free, with space to clean or wash certain donated items.
If the drop-off program were to open a resale facility that sold non-essential items in the same space, the profits would support the organization and the non-profits that depend on it while freeing up space for more donations.
“We get so many donations that a lot of charities don’t take because they’re non-essential, and these are the items that we can put up for resale,” she explained, “We’re also going to make sure our boutique has quality stuff, it’s not just going to be little trinkets or flea market items. We want (our stuff) to sell, because the more you sell, the more you help people and animals in need.”
A property for the future facility has been located, but they need $20,000 to purchase it, though that's only the beginning.
“The thing about donating is that you have to find something that touches your heart, whether its animals or refugees or the homeless or anything else. I think when people see that (Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop-Off Program) is helping so many different organizations, I think they will find it in their heart to help,” she said.
Once the property is purchased and the facility is open, Stoffers expects the remaining $175,000 to be easier to raise through obtaining grants.
“I’m hoping to purchase the property this fall or this winter, so that in spring we can start prepping the store and doing more fundraisers,” Stoffers said. “I just have faith that once the word is out, we can use the funds that our generous supporters are providing for us to buy the building. As for the grants, I believe that when people see the progress that we’re making, they will want to support what our mission is.”
Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop-Off Program donates to 12 charities and non-profit organizations, with other non-profits called whenever their inventory is over-flowing. The group seeks to partner with Toys for Tots and groups that focus on domestic abuse survivors, sex trafficking survivors, and children in foster care in the future.
Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop-Off Program will host a garage sale during Blue Grass City Wide Garage Sale on September 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 915 S. Mississippi St. All proceeds will benefit the charities the group partners with.
To donate, send a check to 609 N. Juniata St., Blue Grass, Iowa 52716. Cash donations can be deposited at the Blue Grass Savings Bank. For online donations, residents can go to https://bluegrassdropoff.securepayments.cardpointe.com/pay.