The Louisa County Board of Supervisors handled several issues related to recent flooding during its meeting Tuesday, including approval of a floodplain ordinance and a discussion on federal loans.
The supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed floodplain ordinance amendment; and after receiving no comments on the proposal, agreed to approve the changes and waive the second and third public hearings.
Zoning administrator Bruce Hudson had presented the amendment to the supervisors during their April 30 meeting, explaining the changes had been requested by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and had already been adopted by other counties.
The proposed amendment would modify the language on anchoring systems, exemptions for certain structures and other issues contained in the ordinance’s Section III, Floodplain Management Standards.
The ordinance’s definitions section would also be amended by adding new definitions for appurtenant structure, base flood elevation, flood insurance study, highest adjacent grade and substantial damage.
The board also met with Luis Santos Serrano, a public information officer with the Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance. Santos updated the supervisors on federal SBA loans available for residents and businesses affected by the flooding.
He said the recent disaster declaration of Louisa County by President Trump would mean economic and physical damages could be covered through an SBA loan.
According to Santos, property owners who sustained physical damage from the flooding could obtain home loans with interest rates varying from 2.063 to 4.125%, while business loans would carry either 4 or 8% interest rates. Affected non-profit organizations could obtain interest rates of 2.75% to cover physical damage.
Businesses and small agricultural cooperatives that suffered economic injuries from the disaster could receive loans with 4% interest, while non-profits with economic losses could obtain loans for 2.75%.
Santos said applications needed to be filed by July 1 for physical damage and Dec. 23 for economic losses. He urged anyone affected by the disaster to file an application, even if they did not intend to accept a loan, because it would preserve their loan eligibility later if more damage was discovered.
For more information, contact the SBA at 800-877-8339.
Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner, who is serving as the county’s interim emergency management coordinator, also told the supervisors the Federal Emergency Management Agency was expected to open a centralized FEMA command post at the former Kilpeck Church in the next 24 to 72 hours.
In other action, the supervisors also held a public hearing to receive public comments on a proposed amendment to the county’s 2018-19 budget. The amendment included $165,445 in additional spending for required juvenile services, remodeling costs at the County Complex and other spending. The increased expenditures will be partially offset by $65,100 in additional revenue.
The amendment shortfall will be covered through the county’s ending balance, which will drop from the original $3,212,288 to $3,111,943.
The board also:
- Received monthly department updates from veteran affairs director Adam Caudle and public health administrator Roxanne Smith;
- Approved the one-lot Caleb’s Corner Subdivision east of Wyman;
- Met with officials from J&S Electronics, Burlington, for a follow-up report on the county’s IT services;
- Approved the Louisa County Handbook;
- Approved a quit claim deed for vacated county property in Elrick Junction;
- Approved a fireworks permit for Tim Whittaker and Lakeside Club.
