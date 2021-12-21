Board moves ahead with sports complex

WEST LIBERTY — On Monday, the West Liberty School Board voted to pave the way for the construction of a new athletic complex on the current West Liberty High School campus.
According to a press release from the school district, the board approved the next steps in pursuing further design for the construction of the complex. Relocation of the athletic fields to campus has been part of the district’s strategy since the high school was built in 2005. The release said many details are in motion and the project will continue to evolve with full transparency to the public over the next 12 months.
“One of the most critical components for recruiting families to our district is our infrastructure,” superintendent Shaun Kruger said. “When families are looking at school districts, they want to a see strong academic performance, top-performing extra-curricular activities, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. This project supports those initiatives.”
A volunteer committee has been formed of community members with extensive backgrounds in construction, engineering, finance, fundraising, and marketing. Phase 1 was detailed at the meeting. The committee plans to work with the school board to approve a fundraising strategy and kick-off activities in 2022.
After activities director Adam Loria presented the board with a total repair cost estimate of $1.3 million for athletic facilities, the board opted to proceed with planning for the new complex rather than simply moving forward with a “$1.3 million band-aid.” The final numbers for the complex won’t be determined until the drawings are finalized and put out to bid.
During recent maintenance, the district noticed the track had heaved and buckled. Track replacement alone would cost between $600,000 and $750,000. The release said that current infrastructure needs are driving the project.
When Loria was hired in 2019, he started working to move the complex project, outlined in the 16-year plan, forward. He worked with the architect firm FEH out of Des Moines to do preliminary drawings for the new baseball fields, softball fields, turf football/soccer field and indoor training facility to be constructed on the land south of West Liberty High, which the district already owns.
‘We need new facilities to support our youth,” Loria said. “Our sports teams and art programs have done an amazing job achieving success and winning contests while making do with sub-par facilities at best. Besides supporting our goal to grow championship sports teams and art programs, relocating all structures to the south of the high school is more efficient for maintenance, saves maintenance costs, and enhances our campus.”
The release says that the new turf football and soccer field will have many advantages. Right now the annual maintenance costs for the football field are between $15,000 and $20,000. The school district doesn’t have the manpower to manage all the maintenance and the head football coach and baseball coach do all the mowing of the fields. The district leans on a long list of volunteers when the coaches are unable to do the work.