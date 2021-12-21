Board moves ahead with sports complex

During recent maintenance, the district noticed the track had heaved and buckled. Track replacement alone would cost between $600,000 and $750,000. The release said that current infrastructure needs are driving the project.

When Loria was hired in 2019, he started working to move the complex project, outlined in the 16-year plan, forward. He worked with the architect firm FEH out of Des Moines to do preliminary drawings for the new baseball fields, softball fields, turf football/soccer field and indoor training facility to be constructed on the land south of West Liberty High, which the district already owns.

‘We need new facilities to support our youth,” Loria said. “Our sports teams and art programs have done an amazing job achieving success and winning contests while making do with sub-par facilities at best. Besides supporting our goal to grow championship sports teams and art programs, relocating all structures to the south of the high school is more efficient for maintenance, saves maintenance costs, and enhances our campus.”