Board of Health approves dangerous animal ordinance

The proposed ordinance would require an investigation by law enforcement, the LCPHS administrator or the administrator’s designee to begin within 48 hours following any incident in which an animal was suspected of being a dangerous animal. If the investigation determined the animal was dangerous, the owner would receive an official notification of that decision by certified mail or hand delivery. The animal could then be quarantined for ten days and possibly be humanely destroyed depending on its history of previous biting and location of the current injuries.

Owners of an animal determined to be dangerous could also be prohibited from having an animal for up to three years if the owner had previously owned a dangerous animal, possessed more than one dangerous animal or if the ownership or possession would create a significant threat to others.

Supervisor Randy Griffin, who is the supervisors’ representative on the BOH, said he was “OK with (the proposal).”

Although it is not known when the supervisors will consider adopting the measure, Smith indicated it may need to be done quickly.

“I can’t believe how many animal bites we’ve had since COVID-19,” she said.