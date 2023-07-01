COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Students will have increased opportunities to take dual credit courses under a series of actions approved Monday by the Columbus School Board.

Columbus, like many other local high schools, provides its students with a range of classes which offer both college and high school credit. The board’s latest decisions may make them even more attractive for the district’s students.

Three of the actions involved adopting the first readings of revised board policies dealing with concurrent enrollment classes.

The first policy revision dealt with tuition reimbursements.

Under the current policy, qualifying students who successfully completed courses were reimbursed up to $250 for the class. When the Iowa Department of Education’s Senior Year Plus handbook was revised in September 2022, it included a provision that students may not, under any circumstance, be charged tuition for any contracted course approved by the board.

The board also adopted the first reading of a revised policy that will allow qualifying seniors to take English Composition I and II as alternatives to English IV.

District counselor Chris Wulf explained there was a need for the change because Columbus did not offer a comparable composition class. The revision would allow students with high enough scores on their ACT (American College Testing) college entrance exams to take the composition classes in lieu of the district’s English IV class.

The final first reading of a revised policy on concurrent classes would give students who take those classes a .25 additional grade point average weighting.

Officials said the additional weighting would encourage students to take the more challenging classes and provide a higher grading reward opportunity for them.

All three of the proposed revisions will require additional readings before they go into effect.

In an additional action involving concurrent classes, the board approved a list of 22 classes that will be offered during the district’s fall 2023 semester.

Wulf said within the list were courses covered in four different academies, including two criminal justice academies, one welding and one for automotive.

She said the number of juniors seeking to take concurrent classes was part of the reason for the increased number on the list.

The board also approved the second reading of a policy that adjusts the dollar amount on contracts that can be approved by the superintendent.

The board agreed to establish a credential program for students to become certified in Microsoft Office. Wulf and business teacher Lori Beenen explained many students do not have the well-developed computer skills needed in many fields of work. They indicated the credential program would provide those skills and allow students to identify the certification on their job resumes.

The board approved a program that will cover a minimum of 10 students per class, up to 100 students, for $1,499.

In final action, the board:

Approved several personnel actions;

Agreed to allow a Sept. 22 out-of-state trip by the cross-country team;

Approved a list of dates for the FY 24 board meetings;

Approved the certified staff handbook.

