WAPELLO — A week after indicating concerns over a proposed two-part Mississippi River levee improvement project, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to support the plan, although the decision included some conditions.

The supervisors approved a revised comment letter on the project, which calls for raising the portion of the levee in Muscatine County to 4.5 feet above the 100-year flood level and constructing a hardened overtopping structure in Louisa County above the current levee elevation.

The proposed work had been presented for the first time to the supervisors last week by Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt. The supervisors had indicated following that briefing that it appeared portions of Louisa County would be used for floodwater storage to benefit Muscatine County industry and residents, with little or no benefit to Louisa County.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Bryan Bross and Josh Leyh, engineers with Klingner Associates, Burlington, which has been working with the Muscatine Island Levee District to develop the project, tried to assure the board and others that Louisa County would benefit from the proposal.

The two engineers provided a video and other graphics that outlined the effects on both counties if a devastating 700-year flood sent water over the levee at its current likely overtop location just south of Muscatine near Maple Grove Road

The video showed much of the south end of Muscatine, the airport, Fruitland and eventually most of the Muscatine Island almost to 120th Street in Louisa County covered in water.

Bross said the flood scenario for Louisa County would be the same regardless if the levee was overtopped at its north end near Muscatine or the overtop structure proposed in Louisa County

However, by shifting the overtop site farther south into Louisa County, recovery time could be significantly shortened, he told the board.

According to the engineers, instead of months or longer of recovery from a north end overtop, it would take only a matter of weeks to remove the floodwater from a south levee breech.

Bross pointed to the higher elevation of the Drainage District No. 13 pumping station just north of 120th Street as part of the reason, suggesting the station could continue to pump flood and seep water out of the area.

The county supervisors and Drainage District No. 13 officials acknowledged the engineers’ analysis but said they felt the proposal needed to include more help for the drainage district. They pointed out only about 40% of the 30,000 acres receiving a drainage benefit currently are located within the district and pay drainage taxes.

In their comment letter, they said the levee proposal should serve as a catalyst to provide additional assistance to the drainage district, including raising the Louisa County portion of the levee, completing improvements to the pumping station and re-forming of drainage district with more equitable taxation.

In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors:

Recognized several county employees with special years of service awards.

Met with General Assistance director Cyndi Mears and Conservation Board Director Katie Hammond for their monthly department updates.

Set a June 13 public hearing to consider vacating county right of way in Gladwin.

Accepted a $115,349 low bid from Heuer Construction, Muscatine, for work on the Grandview Bypass Intersection Paving project.

Approved $352,097 in claims.

