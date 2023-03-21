Over the weekend, the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) announced Robert (Bob) Allbee has been selected as the interim director to lead MCSA following Scott Dahlke’s departure from the position.

“I’m pleased to assist MCSA during their transition to the next executive director,” Allbee said. “MCSA has an excellent staff that will continue the important work associated with the organization. I have worked on a volunteer basis at MCSA and have observed firsthand what a hard-working caring staff they are. Now they will have to train me on the processes they use to serve their clients. I look forward to learning from them.”

First joining the MCSA Board of Directors in 2023 and currently serving the food services program, Allbee has already gained experience at MCSA through serving in various administrative and management volunteer roles since 2015. Before this, he helped create a short-term certificate development program through Muscatine Community College, of which he was president from 2011 to 2015, for homeless and near homeless people in Muscatine County.

“He’s been a dedicated volunteer for a very long time in our food pantry, plus he’s served in other ways when needed. I know just from his knowledge of MCSA and his dedication to MCSA that it definitely made him a good candidate for the position,” Nik Horn, MCSA resource development officer, said.

When asked why he decided to step down from his position as MCSA executive director, Dahlke shared that after losing four close family members over the past year, he decided that because of all the stress that has come from this, he felt that it was in his and his family’s best interest to take some time for himself.

“I’ve really admired my work and the work that MCSA has done while I was there,” Dahlke said. “The work that they do for the citizens of Muscatine is absolutely amazing, and I’ve loved every minute of it. The things that the MCSA Board of Directors and team has done over the past several years has been absolutely amazing. It’s going to save lives, no doubt. I’m proud of everything they’ve done, and I’m looking forward to the next stage of my life.”

Dahlke also gave his support to Allbee, calling him an “angel” of Muscatine. “He’s got a storied career of helping people and helping the college. There’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever that he’s going to do great things for MCSA. He already has, and in addition he’s got Program Director Katie Kelly there with him. She is truly outstanding … and I have no doubt that the two of them will be able to move MCSA into an even better direction in the future.”

As Allbee settles into his new temporary role, the MCSA Board of Directors will continue searching for a permanent choice since Allbee has already stated that he does not plan on staying in the position permanently.

In the meantime, Horn said that in addition to being excited and grateful to have Allbee onboard, she and her team don’t expect this shift in management to have any negative impact on MCSA’s programs, all of which still have their own program leads, or on MCSA’s previously announced future plans and projects.

“The board is planning on taking their time to find the right person, so we’re happy to have the team on-board that we do have knowing that they’re fully capable of keeping our programs up and running and fulfilling our mission for the time being. We’re very thankful for that, knowing that we’ll have the time to make sure that we get the right person and the right fit for our organization,” Horn said.

To learn more about the services at MCSA or how to volunteer, residents can visit www.mcsaiowa.org or call the Muscatine Center for Social Action at 563-264-3278.