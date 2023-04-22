Iowa City Public Safety is reporting that a body believed to be that of missing Muscatine man Cristian Martinez was found in the Iowa River shortly after noon on Saturday.

According to authorities, at 12:04 p.m., Iowa City Police responded to the area of Napoleon Park, 2501 S. Gilbert St., after a couple in the area of the east bank of the Iowa River located what appeared to a body in the water.

Iowa City Police Officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body from the water.

According to the news release, the body is believed to be that of Martinez, 20, who last was seen at about 12:56 a.m. on April 15, behind Bardot, a bar at 347 S. Gilbert St.

Earlier in the evening his phone died, so family and friends were not able to reach him.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation to positively identify the body and to determine the cause of death.