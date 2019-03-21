MUSCATINE – When Mike Kleist was offered the chance to open up a sports bar in his old Bootleggers sports bar location in Muscatine on Iowa Avenue, he hesitated.
“Been there, done that,” he explained. And even though he and his partners had success with it, he remembered something else that came with ownership – stress. “I didn’t really want to come back.”
But Tom Meeker, who owned the building, kept persisting. Eventually, with a few other future ideas mixed in, Kleist came around.
That was six years ago. Boonie's on the Avenue has been doing pretty well ever since. The bar’s name, is based on a nickname Kleist had in high school, from a baseball cap he wore that had the word Boondocks on it. Boonies’ success is a credit to his family, his customers and his staff, Kleist readily will tell you.
But as to why, the professional poker player who spent parts of 17 years living part-time in Las Vegas came back to the bar-restaurant business, it had a lot to do with what he felt Muscatine needed at the time.
“I thought the town really needed something,” he said. “It did need something. I mean since we have been here, this downtown has changed so much. The craft beer thing was just starting.
“Nobody was doing it. People had a couple of beers. There was no brewery in town; there was places that had a few beers on tap. We started with about eight. Now, we are at 27 beers on tap.”
With 27 big-screen TVs, and a wide array of tasty burgers, wings and salads, Boonies is about far more than beer. It can hold 147 people on its main floor, and is plenty spacious inside and clean.
But what Kleist may be most proud of is the customer service.
“We have a lot of great customers, a lot of great employees,” he said when asked why Boonies is so successful. “Me and my wife (Teresa) and my kids (Cord and Chance, who work there), we take it real personal, and we care,” he said.
He really believes all of that. He shows it by walking around and thanking customers for choosing Boonies for a meal when they are there.
“It just comes natural,” said Kleist, whose dad, grandmother and other relatives have run other restaurants in town over the years. “It’s easy to do something when you don’t have to fake it.
“I don’t have to think about it when I go up to say 'hi' to somebody. I just do it. First of all, I appreciate the hell out of them being here.”
He really means it, too. “If somebody wants to be my best friend, just come into my restaurant and be a customer and behave yourself,” Kleist said. “That’s all you have to do. Because I love the customer. I love people. They’re helping me be successful. That’s just how I feel about it.”
The food prepared by chef Scott Baird and Kleist’s son, Cord, is also a key component at Boonie’s.
Kleist says he likes everything on the menu. But he will name a few specifics.
“I love the pretzel stick, the Bavarian Pretzel Stick is my go-to appetizer,” he said. “It’s just awesome. The cheese curds are awesome. Our onion rings are very good.
“I love the Mediterranean salad.”
The Sticky Burger, which has peanut butter on it, is very popular, Kleist said. So are the breakfast burgers that come with an egg over easy on them, he added.
“Wings is a big, big seller,” he noted.
Boonie’s is pretty busy on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., he said. But weekdays, it depends what’s going on.
A major key, he believes for Boonie’s success is the changing demographic of Muscatine. Many young professionals from HON come in. And Kleist can’t say enough good things about them, and not just for being customers but for what they give back to the community.
Giving back to the community is something Boonie’s tries to do, too, Kleist said.
There’s a large room upstairs for private parties that he’s hoping to redo. But it’s booked so often, that will likely have to wait until summer, he said.
Not having partners in the business, with each having their own idea of the direction they want the business to go, has lessened stress a little this time.
One of the rules the family tries to follow is that at least one of them is there at all times, even though it’s open seven days a week.
It’s clear Kleist is not only proud, but enjoying his time at Boonie’s.
“I’ve made a lot of wonderful friends,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many people I have met. I can’t remember the names any more I’ve met so many.”
