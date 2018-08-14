MUSCATINE — Almost one decade after announcing his first run, Tim Bower will step down from his seat on the Muscatine Schools' Board of Education.
"It's bittersweet," Bower said. "I'm going to miss working in the community with this district."
Bower has been on the board since 2009. He ran on increasing classroom exposure to technology and maintaining the district's financial strength. To the former, Bower has been a proponent of STEM education locally, working to shore up plans for Muscatine High's new STEM facility, and statewide, he has represented school districts on the Governor's STEM Board. To the latter, Bower was just a year in office when the district had to make broad cuts across the district. Looking back over the nine years, Bower said he feels confident about the district he is leaving behind.
"The funding has been tight and come in slower than expenses have grown," Bower said. "But we've worked hard to move the district to be in good shape."
Bower describes his decision to leave as the unexpected result of a confluence of variables. Bower was named the CEO of The Nelson Company located in his hometown of Fairfield, Iowa. A combination of the new job and greater proximity to family made the decision in the end.
"It was certainly unexpected," Bower said. "But it is whats right at this point."
Tammi Drawbaugh, who is the only person on the school board who got to follow Bower's full career there, said she will miss his expertise as an engineer.
"I will miss his engineering background he brought to the table," Drawbaugh said. "Understanding physical plans is something that I'm not necessarily the best at. We have some great diversity which makes us a highly functional board. But we will miss that engineering piece Bower brought."
A seat at the table
Monday night, Muscatine School Board moved to accept Bower's resignation letter. Bower's term only started last year; his seat was not up again until Sept. 2021. To fill that term, the school district has two choices: appointment or special election.
Once a seat is vacated, the school district has a 30 day period where they could appoint someone to fill the vacancy. The board must publish notice stating that they intend to fill the seat by appointment.
Electors then have 14 days after the notice to file a petition calling for the election. In order to trigger a special election, the petition will have to gain the signatures of at least 517 or 30 percent of the eligible voters from the last regular school election Sept. 12, 2017.
If the board is unable to fill the vacancy in 30 days or if a petition is submitted, the board secretary will call a special election to be held no sooner than 60 days and not later than 70 days after the vacancy occurred.