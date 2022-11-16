Boy, 2, dies in mobile home fire

WALCOTT — Patricia Carlton remembers seeing her 2-year-old nephew Cody Dilley Jr. waiting to go bye-bye with his parents. She recalls seeing him waiting by the door with one snow boot and one cowboy boot on.

“He never had the same matching shoes on,” Carlton said, as she choked back tears. She said that no one could ever ask for a better 2-year-old that him.

She recalled the spunky baby boy whom she said was “so full of life,” as she tried to help comfort her family as they were at a funeral home Wednesday afternoon making arrangements for Cody Jr.’s final resting place.

Donald Dilley said daughter-in-law and Cody Jr.’s mother Brittney Dilley remains in a Davenport hospital intensive care unit on a ventilator. Bentley, the couple’s 7-month-old infant, had also been on a ventilator but was released Tuesday evening.

According to Walcott Police Chief Jeffery Blake at about 2:38 a.m. Monday Scott County Communications Center received a report of a structure fire in Walcott Estates mobile home court. A family of seven was inside the trailer at the time of the fire. While six of the family members got out, Cody Jr. did not. Walcott and Blue Grass firefighters found Cody Jr. in the back bedroom, deceased.

Cody Sr. had called Carlton as the fire was happening, Carlton and her family had immediately responded to help, not even taking the time to put shoes on as they left. She commented they made record time getting from their home in Davenport to Walcott. As they entered the park, they saw smoke coming from the area. At the time the fire department had just arrived. She recalls Cody Sr. screaming “Junior is still inside the house and we can’t get him out!”

According to what Carlton learned later, Cody Sr. had woken up and found the trailer on fire. He woke his wife and children to get them out of the trailer. As the fire had spread, the family had been cut off from the door of the mobile home. Cody Sr. kicked out a window-mounted air conditioner and had his family climb out the windows. Brittney had handed Bentley out to Cody Sr. and had remained inside to try to rescue Cody Jr. She was losing consciousness as Cody Sr. pulled her out the window. Cody Sr. had then tried climbing back inside, but could not because the fire was so bad.

The mobile home has been declared a complete loss. Investigators from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene Tuesday morning. No cause of the fire has been determined, although Donald Dilley said it may have been the fire tape underneath the mobile home that had caught fire.

“He was always one of those smiling, happy little boys,” Donald Dilley said, remembering Cody Jr. “He’d be outside playing and he would just smile up at you and say ‘I love you.’”

To help the family, donate at the family’s GoFundMe page, https://tinyurl.com/4asayb4n, or through Cashapp at the username $Mommyof4babys. Donations can also be left at Walcott Elementary or Blue Grass Savings Bank.

Responding to the scene were the Walcott Fire Department, Walcott Police Department, Blue Grass Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Medic EMS, Durant Ambulance, Scott Emergency Communications Center, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.