Breaking: Drivers asked to avoid 900 block of East 9th Street due to house fire

MUSCATINE — As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, drivers have been asked to avoid the 900 block of East 9th Street due to an ongoing house fire. Firefighters have already blocked off the area near the fire as extinguishing efforts continue.
No additional information on the fire or what caused it has been released at this time. The Muscatine Journal will update this story once more information is available.
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
