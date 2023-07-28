A former Muscatine city attorney has voluntarily consented to a 30-day suspension of his law license after the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board received a complaint, accusing him of violating conflict of interest rules.

Matt Brick, of the Brick Gentry Law Offices in East Des Moines, cannot practice law for 30 days, beginning Aug. 1, court records show. His license will be eligible for reinstatement the day after the 30-day suspension expires, though he must first file the appropriate application for reinstatement.

In a written response, Brick admitted that while he was serving as city attorney of Muscatine, he aided former city administrator Gregg Mandsager while Mandsager's defamation case against the city was pending and after Mandsager was removed from his office.

Brick admitted in 2018 he had communicated with Mandsager “contrary to the interests of my client, the city, in the same time period.”

According to the statement, Brick emailed Mandsager a copy of an email he sent to the city council, regarding the manner in which Mandsager was being evaluated. The exchange occurred while Mandsager's defamation case against the city was active.

Brick said he sent a draft copy of the email to Mandsager, seeking input, before sending it to the council — even incorporating a suggestion by Mandsager in the email.

In April 2019, Mandsager wrote Brick, asking for advice about settling a pending defamation suit. Brick responded to him about potential claims he could file against the city if terminated within a year of the end of the litigation.

The defamation suit was settled in May 2019 when the city awarded Mandsager $50,000, and the city council then began taking steps that led to Mandsager’s discharge.

“As city attorney, I advised the city council about this matter,” Brick wrote. “I continued to communicate with Mandsager about his pending termination.”

During a city council meeting on Oct. 17, 2019, council member Kelcey Brackett requested a future agenda item to discuss terminating Mandsager’s contract. Less than an hour after the end of the meeting, Brick wrote in his response to the disciplinary board, Mandsager texted him and stated he was thinking about filing for leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Brick replied that he would file if he were involved in the same circumstance. Mandsager started the process that same evening.

On Oct. 22, 2019, Brick wrote, he and Mandsager met in person and discussed several potential claims Mandsager might have against the city. He didn't disclose the meeting to the the city council and didn’t discuss specific claims being considered by Mandsager.

He also supplied names of employment attorneys to Mandsager. On Oct. 24, Brick said, he helped Mandsager draft a letter to the city council, regarding FMLA and advised Mandsager to remove any reference to taking the leave due to stress.

“Although I had previously communicated with Mandsager about Mandsager’s ‘best argument’ for a breach of contract claim related to the change to the city code, I assured council members Brackett and (Santos) Saucedo that I told Mandsager ‘kind of forcefully’ that I did not agree with Mandsager’s position on the matter,” Brick wrote. He also identified council member Nadine Brockert as someone he might be able to pressure to vote against his termination.

On Dec 5, 2019, the council voted to end Mandsager’s contract. Brick said he sent a text to Mandsager that he was working behind the scenes on Mandsager’s behalf. After the council voted, he texted Mandsager, “Those (expletive) just made you a lot of money.”

Mandsager has since filed suit against the city and the council members who voted to terminate his contract. The suit is pending.

Brick has not worked for the city since the end of 2020. Muscatine communications director Kevin Jenison said in a previous interview that Brick wanted to reduce his load and pursue other avenues. Jenison said that Brick communicated when the council was looking for a new city attorney that he would not be applying. Hopkins and Huebner P.C. was the only firm to respond to the request. Brent Hinders of Des Moines is the current city attorney.

“He just decided it was time to keep things closer to home,” Jenison said.

During the Jan. 2, 2020, meeting, then-council member Osmond Malcolm asked that the possibility of changing city attorneys be discussed. He said Brick had done a great job, but with an impending council change, he thought it might also be time for a change in counsel.

The filings in the disciplinary action can be viewed at https://www.iacourtcommissions.org/ords/f?p=106:15:105645354639734:::15::