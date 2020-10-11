Highway 22 bridge in Muscatine County named for veterans advocate Chuck Geertz

This week a sign was placed on a local bridge, naming it in honor of a hometown hero. Thanks to a movement from people in Muscatine County, a bridge on Highway 22 over the Cedar River has been named in honor of local veteran and advocate Chuck Geertz. Geertz, 63, was pronounced dead Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was returning home from a veterans rally in Colorado. The 23-year military veteran is known throughout the area as someone who was always there to help, no matter the need. Among his accomplishments, he helped for Healing at English River Outfitters in Washington County. HERO was established to provide veterans with a safe outdoor experience to promote healing and family integration.