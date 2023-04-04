MUSCATINE - While the weather still may be a bit chilly for spring, it ended up being the perfect weather for bee releasing. Thanks to the cool and calming air, a group of Muscatine Ag. students were able to safely observe as a new group of bees was introduced to their hive at the Muscatine Ag. Learning Center Monday morning.
