Broderson: COVID-19 precautions seem to be working

MUSCATINE — For weeks, the people of Muscatine have been staying in, keeping a good distance from each other, and dealing with closures of many businesses. Today, Mayor Diana Broderson reports the efforts of Muscatine, as well as others across the state, seem to be working.
Broderson, also the chair of the county Emergency Management Commission, said that based on information she has received from the Iowa Department of Public Health, she believes the precautions are having an impact on the spread of the coronavirus. She explained the data shows the spread of the disease has slowed. The data also shows the people of Iowa can do better, which is why she continues to advocate for the safety precautions issued.
“I’m so hopeful we can get to this peak so we can get down the other side and into recovery as soon as possible,” she said. “We are still requesting the people of Muscatine step up and follow the recommendations. That is going to help us get to the end of this sooner than later.”
As of Tuesday, Muscatine County reports a total of 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. Iowa reports 1,048 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.
A new recommendation Broderson is suggesting, which is a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control, is that people should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when they go out.
She stressed the masks could be homemade to stop the possibility of someone who is infected but not showing symptoms from spreading it. She said the N95 masks should be saved for health care professionals.
“There are a lot of people on social media who are making them and handing them out to the public or selling them at minimal costs,” she said. “If you go on the CDC web site, you can see how to make a little mask at home. It helps you from giving it to someone else in case you have the virus and don’t even know it.”
Broderson does not believe there would be much change if Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a shelter-in-place order, as most other states have. Most people in Muscatine not working in essential jobs have already stopped working, she said. She believes the big change would be the ability to enforce the mandate that people should not gather. She also stressed people would still be able to get food and medication.
Broderson stressed the need for people to make as few trips to stores as possible and to maintain six-foot social distancing in cases where it isn’t possible to remain at home.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says even mildly sick Iowans need to stay home and isolate themselves. The isolation should continue for a full three days after the fever ends and the other symptoms have improved, or be at least seven days since the first symptoms appeared. The department also says about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill people do not need to go to a health care provider or be tested for COVID-19. Broderson also said ill people should call a health care provider rather than just going to the emergency room.
