Broderson: COVID-19 precautions seem to be working

She stressed the masks could be homemade to stop the possibility of someone who is infected but not showing symptoms from spreading it. She said the N95 masks should be saved for health care professionals.

“There are a lot of people on social media who are making them and handing them out to the public or selling them at minimal costs,” she said. “If you go on the CDC web site, you can see how to make a little mask at home. It helps you from giving it to someone else in case you have the virus and don’t even know it.”

Broderson does not believe there would be much change if Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a shelter-in-place order, as most other states have. Most people in Muscatine not working in essential jobs have already stopped working, she said. She believes the big change would be the ability to enforce the mandate that people should not gather. She also stressed people would still be able to get food and medication.

Broderson stressed the need for people to make as few trips to stores as possible and to maintain six-foot social distancing in cases where it isn’t possible to remain at home.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says even mildly sick Iowans need to stay home and isolate themselves. The isolation should continue for a full three days after the fever ends and the other symptoms have improved, or be at least seven days since the first symptoms appeared. The department also says about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill people do not need to go to a health care provider or be tested for COVID-19. Broderson also said ill people should call a health care provider rather than just going to the emergency room.