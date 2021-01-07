Broderson supports peaceful protesting, condemns violence

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson said when a group hoping to initiate political change resorts to violence, that group completely loses the message they hope to convey in the violence.

Reacting to Wednesday’s riot where supporters of President Donald J. Trump stormed the United States Capitol, breaching security and occupying parts of the building for several hours, Broderson condemned the actions.

“Peaceful protesting when there are issues or concerns that the citizens have is their method of making sure their voices are heard, as well as at the ballot box,” Broderson said. “Any time that peaceful protest turns into violence – I’m completely appalled. I can’t tell you how concerning it is when our citizens turn a peaceful protest to violence, everything they stood for, everything they were trying to accomplish becomes nullified and they have defeated their entire purpose.”

