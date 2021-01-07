Broderson supports peaceful protesting, condemns violence

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson said when a group hoping to initiate political change resorts to violence, that group completely loses the message they hope to convey in the violence.
Reacting to Wednesday’s riot where supporters of President Donald J. Trump stormed the United States Capitol, breaching security and occupying parts of the building for several hours, Broderson condemned the actions.
“Peaceful protesting when there are issues or concerns that the citizens have is their method of making sure their voices are heard, as well as at the ballot box,” Broderson said. “Any time that peaceful protest turns into violence – I’m completely appalled. I can’t tell you how concerning it is when our citizens turn a peaceful protest to violence, everything they stood for, everything they were trying to accomplish becomes nullified and they have defeated their entire purpose.”
The Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in protest of a joint session of Congress working to certify the vote of the Electoral College and affirm Joe Biden as presidential victor. Broderson said because the protest turned into a riot, many Republicans who planned to oppose the certification ended up not doing so. Broderson said she didn’t believe the outcome would have changed had the protest remained peaceful, however the peoples’ voices would have been heard in a better way.
In the insurrection, one woman was shot by Capitol security and later died. Three other people died as the result of unrelated medical conditions. Damage has been reported throughout the Capitol building.
Trump held a rally in the hours before the joint session, calling on his supporters to march to the Capitol building. He reacted slowly to the storming of the Capitol and eventually praised the rioters and told them on his Twitter feed to “go home in peace.” The events transpired after weeks of failed attempts by Trump and his supporters to overturn the presidential election results, by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud. The incident was the first time the Capitol had been overrun since the 1814 burning of Washington.
Trump has a history of calling elections “rigged" when he does not like the results. After the 2016 Iowa Republican caucus, Trump claimed challenger Ted Cruz had perpetrated “fraud” and had “stolen” the caucus. He also called for a repeat of the Iowa caucus and for Cruz’ win to be voided.