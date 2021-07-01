Bruno the Bear euthanized in Louisiana after journey across the Midwest

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — After being followed by thousands of people online and in the wild during his 800-mile trek through the Midwest in the summer of 2020, Bruno the Bear’s journey came to a sad end Tuesday in a backyard in Louisiana.

Maria Davidson, large carnivore program manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, received a call from a concerned homeowner, reporting a bear in her backyard that wouldn’t leave. The homeowner reported the bear was obviously in distress.

“He was just laying out there and, when approached, he could move but just a few feet and he would lay back down,” Davidson said. “His movement was obviously very abnormal. He had figured out how to use the front portion of his body to kind of pick his body up and move.”

Bruno had been struck by a vehicle, possibly a semi, she said. While the exact time is unknown, she believes the injuries sustained were about a month old. In addition to broken hind legs, a necropsy revealed spinal damage in two locations. She said Bruno was paralyzed quite a ways up his body and had been dragging himself around on his front legs since the accident. While he weighed approximately 400 lbs. in Iowa, his body weight had dropped to 240 lbs.