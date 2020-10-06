Buckwalter battles bucking bulls as he rises in toughest sport

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His first time on a bull was when he was 12 years old. He had ridden practice barrels when he was 11, but this was a red bull that Buckwalter described as a jump-kicker. When the bull was released, he made about four jumps before he saw the ground coming up to meet him, but it was enough. He was hooked.

“I was nervous at first, getting in the chute,” he said. “Afterward it was fun. I was ready to get back on another one. The bull ended up bucking better than it normally did, so I only ended up getting on him once that time.”

It is a rough sport, and Buckwalter commented that he has had a few concussions this year. He said he had been hitting rodeos and practice pens every weekend since mid-June. He said there were a few times he got hung up in the saddle. On Sunday he dislocated one of his fingers. He said there had been a few times “when you get stepped on.”

‘My worst one was out in Ottumwa,” he said. “I got hung up about two jumps in, and the bull drug me around a little to the other side of the arena.”

Buckwalter said he has come a long way since his first rodeo back in June. He is riding novice bulls, which are usually reserved for 16- to 18-year-olds.

To help raise $3,000 needed to pay for the entry fees for the events, Buckwalter is taking sponsorships. He said he was hoping to get sponsorship from two businesses in the area.

