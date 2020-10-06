Buckwalter battles bucking bulls as he rises in toughest sport

MUSCATINE — While many 15-year-old boys develop hobbies that are rough and tumble, few start a hobby that involves them trying to ride a bucking 1,100-pound bull that is trying to throw them off.
Caleb Buckwalter, a sophomore at Muscatine High School, says while he has ridden bulls in rodeos for over three years, this year is his first time seriously competing. During the year he won the senior bull riding competition at the Tuff Nuff rodeo national finals. He qualified for the youth world champion bull riding competition in December in Mesquite, Texas. Buckwalter also qualified for the IMRA Youth International Rodeo Finals in January 2021 at the Lazy E arena in Guthrie, Okla. If he does well in either of the events, he will qualify for the PRCA Youth National Finals next March in Fort Worth, Texas. This weekend he is competing in the Iowa High School Rodeo Finals at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo.
“When I was younger I watched my dad (Ron Buckwalter) a couple of times,” Buckwalter said about his beginnings in the sport. “He was a bull rider. I started going out to a buddy of mine’s place in Donahue, and he had a drop barrel which is just for practice. Then when he thought I was ready to get on a bull, I hopped on one.”
With a chuckle, Buckwalter also said he had started at 6 years old with “mutton busting.” He said he had ridden some sheep at the Rock Island County Fair. He laughed that the sheep did not buck, just ran.
His first time on a bull was when he was 12 years old. He had ridden practice barrels when he was 11, but this was a red bull that Buckwalter described as a jump-kicker. When the bull was released, he made about four jumps before he saw the ground coming up to meet him, but it was enough. He was hooked.
“I was nervous at first, getting in the chute,” he said. “Afterward it was fun. I was ready to get back on another one. The bull ended up bucking better than it normally did, so I only ended up getting on him once that time.”
It is a rough sport, and Buckwalter commented that he has had a few concussions this year. He said he had been hitting rodeos and practice pens every weekend since mid-June. He said there were a few times he got hung up in the saddle. On Sunday he dislocated one of his fingers. He said there had been a few times “when you get stepped on.”
‘My worst one was out in Ottumwa,” he said. “I got hung up about two jumps in, and the bull drug me around a little to the other side of the arena.”
Buckwalter said he has come a long way since his first rodeo back in June. He is riding novice bulls, which are usually reserved for 16- to 18-year-olds.
To help raise $3,000 needed to pay for the entry fees for the events, Buckwalter is taking sponsorships. He said he was hoping to get sponsorship from two businesses in the area.
