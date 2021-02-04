Budget discussions begin in West Liberty with a draft budget

WEST LIBERTY — Approval of West Liberty's budget is six weeks away following a Feb. 2 review of the facts and figures by the city council.

Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen presented the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 during Tuesday night's council meeting. Official council approval is anticipated during the council's March 16 meeting.

The budget anticipates expenses of $2.6 million, $1.3 million will be paid with property taxes with the residential millage rate increasing from the current $15.20 to $16.02 per thousand dollars taxable valuation. Other anticipated funding sources are proceeds from Tax Increment Financing, municipal utility revenues, the Local Option Sales Tax, Iowa's Road Use Tax, low interest loans from the State Revolving Fund, bonded indebtedness, grants, and donations.

"We are going to show you a budget that's balanced," Hansen told the council.

Certification of the tax levy by the council is expected March 2. Following final budget approval March 16, the budget needs to be submitted to the Muscatine County Auditor for certification by March 30.

ATVs, UTVs, Golf carts remain stalled