Budget discussions begin in West Liberty with a draft budget

WEST LIBERTY — Approval of West Liberty's budget is six weeks away following a Feb. 2 review of the facts and figures by the city council.
Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen presented the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 during Tuesday night's council meeting. Official council approval is anticipated during the council's March 16 meeting.
The budget anticipates expenses of $2.6 million, $1.3 million will be paid with property taxes with the residential millage rate increasing from the current $15.20 to $16.02 per thousand dollars taxable valuation. Other anticipated funding sources are proceeds from Tax Increment Financing, municipal utility revenues, the Local Option Sales Tax, Iowa's Road Use Tax, low interest loans from the State Revolving Fund, bonded indebtedness, grants, and donations.
"We are going to show you a budget that's balanced," Hansen told the council.
Certification of the tax levy by the council is expected March 2. Following final budget approval March 16, the budget needs to be submitted to the Muscatine County Auditor for certification by March 30.
ATVs, UTVs, Golf carts remain stalled
The road to officially allow and regulate certain off-road vehicles on city streets in West Liberty has been detoured back to committee. The city council had referred the matter to permit ATVs, UTVs, and golf carts to the council's public safety committee. A public survey conducted by the committee garnered 70% approval from the 638 responders, but the committee had no recommendation to make to the council Tuesday night — only a request for further guidance. "This is something some people do want, and I think we should give it to them," said council and committee member Robert Rock. However, the council sent the matter back to the committee for further review.
At issue are the slow speeds of golf carts, the relative fast speeds of ATVs and UTVs, and the ages and driving habits of the people who operate them. Council member Diane Beranek said she doesn't object to golf carts, but she has concerns about ATVs and UTVs.
"They think it's going to be hard to control — the age of people getting on them and zipping around the community," she said.
Council member Cara McFerren asked Interim Police Chief David Lira for his input about the vehicles as well as about snowmobiles.
"We get lots of complaints about them on the road," Lira said. "The common factor is they're speeding. They're driving erratically."
Council member David Smith asked about golf carts being driven to the golf course at the West Liberty Country Club, involving a short stretch along a rural road where they aren't allowed under the rules established by the County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Santos Saucedo, attending Tuesday night's meeting via Zoom, said the matter would have to be taken up by the Board.
"The safety factor's the big piece for me," Saucedo told the council, adding the county's ordinance includes a review after six months. "If you are going to pass this, I would request you review it in six months."
Council and committee member Jose Zacarias again said he doesn't see the need for a city ordinance.
"I am sure fifty percent of the people in West Liberty have no interest in seeing this passed," he said. "I am still not convinced that we need this ordinance."
The council unanimously approved Smith's motion to send the matter back to committee.
In other business
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $244,954.
- The council approved a request from Simpson Memorial Homes to refund late fees of $600.48.
- The council approved the adoption of mission and values statements.