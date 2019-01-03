WEST LIBERTY — It took the West Liberty City Council less than 20 minutes to conduct its first meeting of the new year Wednesday night. But council members expect to be busy soon with budget preparation for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
City Manager Lawrence McNaul said he has been meeting with department heads to put a budget outline together. "We're about 50 percent through the budget," McNaul told the council. "We think we've got a good plan for it."
The council set a budget work session for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
In other business, the council approved payment of claims totaling $225,680 and approved a sewer credit of $123.31 for Ruben Galvan, 1442 Terrace Lane Drive.
