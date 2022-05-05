'Build on the good things': Iowa Economic Development Authority reports on downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE – After spending three days surveying downtown Muscatine, a five-person contingent from the Iowa Economic Development Authority emphasized building on strengths to improve the city.

During an in-person presentation designed to identify strengths and weaknesses, comments revolving around signage, housing, streetscape, and marketing were discussed. The contingent will issue a written report in a few weeks, and work with the city as improvements move forward.

“Downtown is on the map in Iowa,” Jim Thompson, a member of the team, told about 50 people who attended the presentation. “We have more money to give communities than ever in my history working at the Authority.”

During the downtown assessment, which costs $2,500, the team interviewed stakeholders, toured the community and visited local businesses. The team will also provide short-term and long-term recommendations. The five members of the team are all experienced experts in the field of community development and two were design experts.

Thompson said this was his first visit to Muscatine and he liked how the downtown works with the rest of the city. During the discussion, he said about 6,500 workers live and work in town; about 10,000 live outside of Muscatine and work in town, and about 5,000 live in Muscatine and work in another city.

He said Muscatine's downtown was on the upswing and there were many good things going on. He also said the city’s relationship with the Mississippi River was great, and the group recommended building on that.

“As a community, you could talk about all the things you used to have, or you could appreciate what you do have,” he said. “Build on the good things and let’s keep striving for what you want.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.