Building mural work continues
0 comments
top story

Building mural work continues

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Building mural work continues

Artist Christopher Anderson said the mural he started last fall on the side of the building at 122 W. 2nd St., which is inspired by a poem by Mark Twain, a former Muscatine resident and a writer at the Muscatine Journal. He recently added grass to the bottom of the artwork. Anderson said he is taking his time with the mural, saying he had rushed work on the top of the building. Anderson said anyone can be involved with the mural or have their name on a plaque at the bottom with a small sponsorship. For more information, contact the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

 David Hotle

Artist Christopher Anderson said the mural he started last fall on the side of the building at 122 W. 2nd St., which is inspired by a poem by Mark Twain, a former Muscatine resident and a writer at the Muscatine Journal. He recently added grass to the bottom of the artwork. Anderson said he is taking his time with the mural, saying he had rushed work on the top of the building. Anderson said anyone can be involved with the mural or have their name on a plaque at the bottom with a small sponsorship. For more information, contact the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News