Building on 3rd Street in West Liberty first to receive economic development funding

WEST LIBERTY — A downtown property in West Liberty is the first recipient of funding designated for economic development.
The City Council Tuesday night approved a $25,000 grant application from Ethan Anderson, owner of Big Imprint, to improve the business property at 111 West Third Street, under the Economic Development Grant Program adopted by the council during its Nov. 17, 2020 meeting.
Plans submitted by Anderson call for a major upgrade to the rear of the building, remodeling interior and exterior at a total estimated cost of $53,180. The upgrade is expected to provide more office space for the business as well as improve the safety of access to the upstairs apartment and improve the general appearance. Construction is anticipated to begin in February and conclude in April.
The grant program adopted in November will be funded with proceeds from Tax Increment Financing, which diverts taxes that are generated by property improvements to paying for those upgrades.
MISSION AND VALUES STATEMENTS
The council is further reviewing options before formally adopting mission and values statements that evolved from a Nov. 23 organizational training session. Rather than take action Tuesday night, the council opted to consider the nine possible statements submitted by Interim City Manager Elizabeth Hansen and compare them with statements from other communities. "It's important to have a mission statement when you're doing your goal setting," Hansen told the council.
OFFICER RESIGNS
West Liberty's Police Department will be down an officer at mid-January. Interim Chief David Lira reported Officer Andrew Siitari submitted his resignation Dec. 22, effective Jan. 15, to take a position with the Dyersville Police Department.
Lira also reported the department answered 234 calls for service and made four arrests in December. And the department's Shop with a Cop program allowed 20 qualifying students to do Christmas shopping at the Muscatine Walmart, Lira reported.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $349,757.
- Council members praised city employees who cleared streets following the recent snow and ice storm.