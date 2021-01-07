Building on 3rd Street in West Liberty first to receive economic development funding

WEST LIBERTY — A downtown property in West Liberty is the first recipient of funding designated for economic development.

The City Council Tuesday night approved a $25,000 grant application from Ethan Anderson, owner of Big Imprint, to improve the business property at 111 West Third Street, under the Economic Development Grant Program adopted by the council during its Nov. 17, 2020 meeting.

Plans submitted by Anderson call for a major upgrade to the rear of the building, remodeling interior and exterior at a total estimated cost of $53,180. The upgrade is expected to provide more office space for the business as well as improve the safety of access to the upstairs apartment and improve the general appearance. Construction is anticipated to begin in February and conclude in April.

The grant program adopted in November will be funded with proceeds from Tax Increment Financing, which diverts taxes that are generated by property improvements to paying for those upgrades.

