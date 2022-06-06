Bur Oak Land Trust preserves 200 acres of native sand prairie in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE COUNTY – Nearly 200 acres of combined wetland, timber, oak savanna and sand prairie in Muscatine County have been acquired recently by Bur Oak Land Trust, an Iowa City-based program focused on conservation.

The land, now called the Corriell Nature preserve, is located on the Cedar River and was donated to the trust in early March by Wayne and Patricia Corriell of Atalissa after portions of the former grazing land were perpetually flooded. The trust, with support from its AmeriCorps land stewardship program, plans to survey the land for wildlife to catalogue which species live there before starting restoration work. The preserve will be open to the public on a limited basis through educational events and guided tours later this year.

“They just wanted to make sure it was not developed – turned into crop ground,” trust executive director Jason Taylor said. “They knew it was kind of special. We started working with them and gave them some options.”

Taylor explained the land is part of a century farm. He says it means a lot to the Corriells to make sure the family legacy lives on.

He said the property contains three of “some of the most interesting biodiverse and endangered habitats in Iowa.” It is next to the Cedar River, so moisture drains from the land quickly, leaving a subset of prairies rarely found in Iowa.

“It is very rare to find sand prairie in Iowa anymore because so much of it has been developed for housing as well as crops," he said.

The land is also surrounded by a wetland complex. He said a stream comes off the Cedar River and wraps around the property. Taylor described several beaver dams which has created the wetland.

He said the land is full of such animals as mussels and migratory birds, and many wetland plants. Taylor also said there are plenty of animals along the beaver dams including snakes, turtles, and other creatures.

There is also a third habitat in between the wet and dry lands, which has allowed for the growth of large oak trees. He said each of the habitats has its own ecosystem.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Wayne Corriell said. “I think protecting land for plants and animals is a priority. As they get crowded out of other spaces, this can be a haven.”

The Bur Oak Trust’s goal is to find land in its native state and work with landowners to protect that land.

“There is so little land in Iowa for native species to grow on,” Taylor said. “At this point about 80 percent of land in Iowa is used for some sort of agriculture. That is not habitat for most of Iowa’s species. We try to find those hidden gems that are still in a native state and work with them to protect it and also we work to manage the property.”

