Burn ban issued for Fruitland Fire District

FRUITLAND — While Easter is not a holiday known for outdoor campfire or grilling events, those activities will be put on hold in the Fruitland Fire District after a burn ban was issued for the area.

According to a press release from the Muscatine County Emergency Management office, a burn ban has been issued for the Fruitland Fire District in Muscatine County by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The release said the office received a request from Fruitland Fire Chief Don Briggs on March 29. On investigation of the request, the Fire Marshal’s office found conditions in the fire district to be such that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property.

Pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995) a burn ban took effect at midnight Tuesday for the Fruitland District. Violation of the ban can result in being charged with a simple misdemeanor. Fires are allowed only as permitted by Iowa code or until Briggs notifies the state office that the dangerous conditions no longer exist. Consequences can range from civil or criminal citations to fiscal responsibility for any or all damage caused by the burning.

The National Weather Service indicates that no rain is predicted for Muscatine County for the next week. Breezy weather is also predicted Wednesday.

