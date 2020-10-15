Burn ban issued for Muscatine County Thursday

MUSCATINE — Cozy campfires to ward off the chill of the coming winter must wait as the Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with area fire chiefs and the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office, has issued a burn ban for the county.

According to a news release, the agency has determined that open burning in Muscatine County constitutes a danger to life and property. Because of that, pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995) a burn ban took effect at noon Thursday for Muscatine County. Violation of the ban can result in being charged with a simple misdemeanor. Fires are allowed only as permitted by Iowa code or until Muscatine County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Wright notifies the state office that the dangerous conditions no longer exist.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Fire Marshal received a request Friday from Wright, representing each fire department in Muscatine County to request the ban. The consensus of fire chiefs was to prohibit open burning. Barbecues will not be a problem in Muscatine County, but residents should consult city ordinances before lighting a recreational fire.

