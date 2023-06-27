After the area received rain over the weekend, a burn ban that had been in place was lifted as of noon Monday.

According to a news release from Muscatine County Emergency Management, the ban has expired. Open burning, such as burning vegetation off land, is now allowed again. The ban was originally implemented on June 16 after it was requested by Wilton Fire Chief James Blanchfield. A survey was done with other area fire chiefs, and it was determined the area should initiate a burn ban.

Muscatine County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Jasper contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to put the ban in place. He could not be reached for comment Monday.

Even after the rain over the weekend, the area is still in a severe drought index, according to the National Weather Service.

No word was received about whether fireworks that are part of Independence Day celebrations could be impacted if another burn ban is called for.