MUSCATINE — A member of the downtown Muscatine business community attended Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting to ask where the city was while downtown businesses were dealing with flooding last spring.
During public comment, Gary Diercks asked the council why business owners received no support during the flooding. He explained he had asked several city and county employees for help during the flooding, to little avail.
“No one from the city ever came around during the flooding process or during the flood to ask how they could help or how they could assist us,” he said. “They just stayed away. I had to go to the city garage many times to ask for help and I was always turned down. They didn’t have an end loader we could use. They didn’t have trucks. We got more help from Canadian Pacific Railroad than we did from the city, and that is just not right.”
Diercks asked the council who gave the directive for the city not to assist downtown property owners. He commented an election is coming up and he believes the voters would like to know that.
You have free articles remaining.
He said a Downtown Muscatine Coalition is being formed as a way of “getting some action, because what we have got right now is nothing.”
Council member Phil Fitzgerald said since he has been on the council — about 25 years — the flooding of buildings in the downtown area was always left up to the owners. The city takes care of the public areas. He also said several years ago there were some issues, but no one had discussed the issues with the council.
Diercks gave examples of how the cities of Davenport and Buffalo had assisted building owners during the flooding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.