Business owners spread joy in time of crisis

“We really wanted the message to come from local business owners,” Gonzalez said. While it was hard to get some people, due to time constraints, Officer Whitni Pena was able to help her reach out to people she otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.

Together, they sang the song “Lean on Me” to spread a message of community support during difficult times, and to remind people they aren’t alone. After uploading the video onto her Facebook page last Wednesday, it started receiving attention, gaining hundreds of views and over 300 shares.

“I’m not super techy, so the video turned out OK… I wanted to put it together and get it out as soon as possible. It’s not perfect but it did what we had hoped it would do, spread hope and put smiles on peoples faces even if it was for a minute.” Though she had wanted the video to be spread around, Gonzalez hadn’t been expecting the video to become so popular - it was even featured on KWQC.

“It is incredibly humbling to see so many people sharing it and commenting about how awesome the people within it are and to read how it made them smile,” she said, “Muscatine is a little big town but the people within it are incredible!”