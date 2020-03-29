Business owners spread joy in time of crisis

MUSCATINE — Sometimes, in the most difficult of times, the best thing to remember is that people can still lean on each other.
In an effort to try and spread a little joy to her fellow business owners and her community, Black Pearl Café owner Monica Gonzalez decided to put together a video.
“I was talking with a close friend and fellow business owner Rebeca Toledo of Rebeca Toledo Esthetics about Gal Gadot’s video on ‘Imagine All The People’,” Gonzalez said, “We loved the video and felt that a similar video from locals would be amazing!”
Gonzalez is one of many local business owners who have lost business due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The pandemic, COVID-19, is a devastating situation,” she said, admitting that between the virus and the construction near her cafe, she looks at her numbers weekly in order to decide whether or not she’s able to stay open.
Still, Gonzalez is trying to keep a positive outlook. “I’m confident that the Muscatine community will get to the other side of this and remain strong through it all. I think the video is proof of how strong our community is and we will get through it together.” By asking them to be in her video, she encouraged other members of the community to do the same.
Members of MUSCOM, GMCCI, city hall, Muscatine Salvation Army, Muscatine Police, Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine Community School District helped with the video. Calvary Church and downtown businesses Pearl City Popcorn, Chicharo’s Mexican Grill, and Color Lyft Productions also helped.
“We really wanted the message to come from local business owners,” Gonzalez said. While it was hard to get some people, due to time constraints, Officer Whitni Pena was able to help her reach out to people she otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.
Together, they sang the song “Lean on Me” to spread a message of community support during difficult times, and to remind people they aren’t alone. After uploading the video onto her Facebook page last Wednesday, it started receiving attention, gaining hundreds of views and over 300 shares.
“I’m not super techy, so the video turned out OK… I wanted to put it together and get it out as soon as possible. It’s not perfect but it did what we had hoped it would do, spread hope and put smiles on peoples faces even if it was for a minute.” Though she had wanted the video to be spread around, Gonzalez hadn’t been expecting the video to become so popular - it was even featured on KWQC.
“It is incredibly humbling to see so many people sharing it and commenting about how awesome the people within it are and to read how it made them smile,” she said, “Muscatine is a little big town but the people within it are incredible!”
Still, even with her video becoming a success, Gonzalez isn’t stopping there. Since posting the video, she has also made a Give InKind page for residents to donate to help support local businesses, medical personnel and front line community servants. All funds collected will go directly to local restaurants to feed hardworking medical personnel.
“It’s incredibly important to support the local community, from businesses to our front line,” she said, “At the rate it’s going it’ll be months before we get back to what once was normal for us...
We are living through an historic world event and it’s truly life changing, but there is hope.”
