BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Muscatine's local Big Cat's Cafe celebrates one year of business

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the biggest highlights from the year, according to Williams, has been the growth of the Big Cat community.

“From our awesome employees to our regulars, we have created a place where friends can truly become family. We are able to express our creativity when it comes to the things we create, whether it be the featured sandwich of the week, homemade soup, or our various baked goods,” he said.

Some of the most popular items on the menu include the crustless quiches, offered in a variety of different flavors with options for both meat lovers and vegetarians.

“It seems that the more creative our staff gets with them, the more popular they are. We have continued to expand our various flavors of quiche,” Williams said. “My favorite has been cheddar jalapeno with bacon.”

Another popular item has been the Cranberry and Toasted Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich. “It’s is an item that had already been a favorite among the community, so it is no surprise to us that it has continued to be such a hit.”

They're comfortable with their niche, but Williams said he’s always open to feedback and recommendations from his café patrons.