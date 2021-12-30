BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Muscatine's local Big Cat's Cafe celebrates one year of business

MUSCATINE – In October 2020, Duane “Big Cat” Williams reached his lifelong dream of serving his community by opening his café.
Though a lot has happened since then, Big Cat’s Café has been running strong, with many people enjoying the coffees, treats and food that it has to offer.
Big Cat’s Café, 101 West Mississippi Drive, was formerly Elly’s Tea and Coffee. Williams and his family were able to transform the location, and bring their own spin into its menu.
“We opened the cafe last year, during the midst of the pandemic. Honestly we had very little idea of what our normal would look like because of this,” Williams said, “But this first year has been nothing less than a blessing. We have continued to maintain business and serve the community, which all in all, is a win on our end.”
Offering both dine-in and curbside delivery, Williams has said that he wanted the café to be a place that was welcoming and inclusive.
Williams had many plans altered or adapted by surprises, such as products not coming in during certain times, but he believes he and his crew have adapted and done his best.
“The unpredictability of the pandemic has been one of the biggest roadblocks to deal with this year. It’s always a worry whether or not we’ll be able to do what we love, but will continue to serve the community in any way we can,” Williams said.
One of the biggest highlights from the year, according to Williams, has been the growth of the Big Cat community.
“From our awesome employees to our regulars, we have created a place where friends can truly become family. We are able to express our creativity when it comes to the things we create, whether it be the featured sandwich of the week, homemade soup, or our various baked goods,” he said.
Some of the most popular items on the menu include the crustless quiches, offered in a variety of different flavors with options for both meat lovers and vegetarians.
“It seems that the more creative our staff gets with them, the more popular they are. We have continued to expand our various flavors of quiche,” Williams said. “My favorite has been cheddar jalapeno with bacon.”
Another popular item has been the Cranberry and Toasted Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich. “It’s is an item that had already been a favorite among the community, so it is no surprise to us that it has continued to be such a hit.”
They're comfortable with their niche, but Williams said he’s always open to feedback and recommendations from his café patrons.
“Thank you to anyone and everyone that has supported our business, and for always giving us feedback, for sticking by us during our mistakes, and for continuing to support our business,” he said. “We are so thankful for such a supportive community, it’s unreal how far we’ve gotten because of them. We hope that you enjoy the cafe as much as we enjoy seeing your wonderful faces any time that you come in.”