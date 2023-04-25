Throughout the next couple of weeks, the Mississippi River is expected to reach its crest, with current flood forecasts predicting a height of 23 feet.

Meanwhile, local businesses along Mississippi Drive are doing what they can to prepare.

“I’ve not been here during a serious flood yet, and as I understand it, the last time it happened must have been about 2018-2019. I don’t know what the crest was at that point, but the water has never made it to the hotel,” Lee Bellfield, general manager for the Merrill Hotel, said.

Although he didn’t think it was likely floodwaters will reach the hotel, Bellfield assured that he and his team are taking the potential seriously, stating that they are in the midst of reviewing what effects high water can have on the area, even if it doesn’t reach the hotel’s doors.

He is preparing for the worst, he said, and expects to have all plans in place by week’s end.

“I’d like to think we’re handling it appropriately, and we’re certainly taking it seriously,” he said. “What we know at this point is based on historical fact, so the best we can offer is the hope that (the flooding) won’t be more excessive than it was back in (2019).”

Guests who have already booked a stay at the hotel during the next few weeks can look up information and emergency plans on the Merrill website regarding flooding before their stay. The hotel also uses an announcement system called Epic that relays emergency plans or other major changes.

Regardless of whether the hotel needs to be protected, Bellfield said, he and his team would be a part of whatever mutual efforts exist, regarding citywide plans. He also said he was expecting a minor impact on the Merrill’s business because of Mississippi Drive likely being closed off at some point, should the waters reach the predicted height level.

“It’s not the kind of thing that happens and people go, ‘Oh, gee, this will be a good time for us to go down by the high water to do business’. It’s not helpful; that’s for sure,” he said.

On East 2nd Street, other businesses have felt similarly about the potential flooding and are cautiously optimistic about the lack of severe impact while still making sure they are prepared for the worst.

“At this point, based on current projections, we’re not expecting to be impacted at all by the flooding. I think in 2019, the flood stage got to 24 feet, and right now they’re predicting it to get to 23 feet. Since we didn’t have any issues back when it got to 24 feet, we’re hoping that we won’t have any problems, and, based on the weather service, we’re not expecting any,” Musser Public Library Director Robert Fiedler said.

He then elaborated, stating that library staff has a flood-focused disaster plan in place that would assure the protection of the library’s lower-level collections by getting them to the building’s higher levels, which he called a high priority.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that, but we are prepared for it if it does,” Fiedler said, adding that the library would also close off any sections of its parking lot affected by flooding for guest and employee safety.

For MidwestOne Bank, Market President Wayne Johansson noted that, over the years, the drive-thru, located adjacent to the main bank and below the level of East 2nd Street, has been impacted only one time.

“The largest flood we’ve ever had was actually only halfway up our parking lot,” he said. “If that was to happen again, obviously, we would most likely need to close our branch’s drive-thru.”

He then emphasized that the main bank’s location has never closed because of flooding, so no closures are expected. He does expect to be impacted by traffic and road closures, though.

During any closures, customers can use the bank locations on the west and north sides of town.