Businesses open up for holiday shoppers with traditional kickoff

MUSCATINE – The weather outside was frightful, but that didn’t stop Barbara Davis and Debbie Brockhouse from happily strolling through downtown Muscatine during the annual Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon.

The pair stopped to visit several of the businesses with “open house” signs in their windows and especially took time for businesses that had a Christmas theme to the event. The open house is the traditional kickoff of the holiday shopping season in Muscatine. While Davis and Brockhouse have been coming to the event for several years, they felt the importance this year of coming out to show support to the business owners in the time of COVID.

“In this day and age of COVID, we have to start focusing on the downtown area,” Brockhouse said.

Davis showed great optimism in the future of the downtown area of Muscatine – but only with the help of the entire community.

“I feel we want to see Muscatine continue to develop and thrive, and if we don’t support the local vendors, they won’t be here for us,” she said. ‘We expect people to come to our city and enjoy it like we do. If we don’t continue to support the vendors, they aren’t going to come.”