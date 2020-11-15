Businesses open up for holiday shoppers with traditional kickoff

MUSCATINE – The weather outside was frightful, but that didn’t stop Barbara Davis and Debbie Brockhouse from happily strolling through downtown Muscatine during the annual Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon.
The pair stopped to visit several of the businesses with “open house” signs in their windows and especially took time for businesses that had a Christmas theme to the event. The open house is the traditional kickoff of the holiday shopping season in Muscatine. While Davis and Brockhouse have been coming to the event for several years, they felt the importance this year of coming out to show support to the business owners in the time of COVID.
“In this day and age of COVID, we have to start focusing on the downtown area,” Brockhouse said.
Davis showed great optimism in the future of the downtown area of Muscatine – but only with the help of the entire community.
“I feel we want to see Muscatine continue to develop and thrive, and if we don’t support the local vendors, they won’t be here for us,” she said. ‘We expect people to come to our city and enjoy it like we do. If we don’t continue to support the vendors, they aren’t going to come.”
Throughout the downtown area over 20 businesses opened their doors to welcome early holiday shoppers interested in seeing what area merchants had to offer. In Creations by Oz, visitors looked through glass cases stocked with handmade jewelry, ornaments, and a variety of other items. A bar at the end of the showroom offered samples of food and wine. Owner Melissa Osborne said one perk of the open house was to let customers know the manner business had changed during the pandemic. She said that there were several people who called ahead of time and came into the store prior to the noon beginning of the open house to shop with less risk.
“A lot of people are just getting back out after COVID so this is huge for us,” Osborne said. “It is good for us to learn how to do business if we have to change what we are doing. The sales are huge already. It is one of our biggest days of the year just because we were shut down for four months.”
She said much of the business is international, which brought in revenue during the shutdown that actually saved the business.
In the showroom, Whitney Tippert explored the offerings. Relatively new to the area, she had only been to the 2019 open house.
“It’s important, especially during the pandemic, that we help them keep going,” she said. “It is important for Muscatine, or any small town, to have these shops for people, so I think it is important to support them.”
Next door at Sunrise Gallery, owner Jim Elias said that several people had visited the art studio that contained the works of exclusively area artists.
“The holiday open house is actually our anniversary,” Elias explained. “Four years ago, we opened our gallery for this event. We thought we should open an art gallery and I happened to see the tag for that year and thought that I have a deadline.”
Elias said events of this kind draws attention and traffic to the downtown area and lets people know what the area has to offer.
