MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department's afternoon suddenly became very busy Tuesday, starting about 1:10 p.m. Within an hour, two crashes occurred, one downtown and one on the U.S. 61 bypass near Dick Drake Way, along with a few other calls.
A motorcyclist was airlifted by helicopter early Tuesday afternoon from the crash at the intersection with Grandview Avenue where the Highway 61 bypass becomes Dick Drake Way.
The driver of a Ford pickup truck, who was involved in the accident, called it a "blind accident." His truck was turning left onto Highway 61 (also known as the Douglas King Expressway) from Grandview Avenue following behind a much larger truck. He did not see the motorcycle coming, he said. The motorcyle hit the right side of his truck, possibly after skidding. The man in the pickup truck, who did not give his name, said he was unable to see the motorcycle coming.
Police said on the scanner that the man on the motorcycle suffered multiple fractures. He was airlifted about 1:49 p.m. The accident occurred about 1:10 p.m.
The intersection was temporarily closed down by Muscatine Police and later re-opened.
The accident is under investigation.
No additional information on the condition of the motorcyclist was available. The man in the truck remained on the scene and repaired his truck tire after he was allowed to park it on the side of the road. He appeared to be unhurt.
Woman struck by vehicle downtown
A woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Third Street.
At the scene near Boonie's on the Avenue, Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said the woman was talking, but he didn't know anything further on her condition. The woman was taken by ambulance for treatment.
The woman's grandmother was at the scene and said her granddaughter was in the area to pick her up. She said she didn't know what happened.
It all added up to a very busy afternoon for the Muscatine Police Department, especially during the 1 p.m. hour.
"Yes, we have been busy since the first accident call," Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said in response to an emailed question. "Any time two personal injury accidents (happen) at the same time, it does max out our resources; although when it happens on day shift, every detective and other administrative personnel, including myself, go out and assist.
"We had all calls covered," he added. "And we prioritize calls that need immediate response."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.