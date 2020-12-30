C.J. Ryan explores options as he retires from the Muscatine County sheriff's position

“It’s truly a job unlike any other,” he said. “When you look at what goes on inside the sheriff’s office, it is a multi-million dollar enterprise. It’s very much like running a business. We generally have around 250 inmates here so just running the correctional facility is like running a small city — just that it’s a small city where no one can go anywhere or get anything for themselves.”

He explained supplies are delivered by semi. The sheriff has to be up-to-date on such things as bulk pricing. Of his accomplishments as sheriff, Ryan is particularly proud of the work he has done to modernize the jail, as well as the patrol division. He said he had brought back the federal inmate population during his tenure and has improved the infrastructure and technology inside the jail. The department has also made improvements to patrol, acquiring some of the best vehicles and equipment the department has ever had.

Ryan said much of the job is sheriff is “playing the cards you are dealt” and believes the department has done the best job it can dealing with problems as they arose.

“It’s definitely been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Muscatine County for over three decades,” he said. “We have a tremendous number of good people working here — very competent and very professional. The new sheriff, I think, will continue to move the department forward. I think we are in good hands at this point.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0