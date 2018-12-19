WAPELLO — Louisa County Engineer Larry Roehl had a new message for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. After reporting for several weeks that an operating communications cable still remained on the County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello, disconnection work had been completed, he said.
“The cable is officially disconnected, and the service is transferred off the bridge,” he reported.
The county has been sparring with Windstream Communications since mid-September when construction work to begin replacing the bridge was set to begin. However, although the communications company had been previously notified, it had not removed the cable, causing the bridge project to be delayed.
Roehl had told the supervisors last week that bridge contractor United Contractors and Subsidiaries, Johnston, had indicated it would not start work now until after Jan. 1 because of the holidays. He repeated that Tuesday, explaining work would begin in January.
“January first is Tuesday, so we’re hoping later that week,” assistant county engineer Adam Shutt said.
Supervisor Brad Quigley questioned whether detour signage had been set up and also how the public would learn about the closing and demolition of the old bridge, which will be one of the first phases of the replacement work.
“If it’s really going to happen, we probably should do some other communication,” he said, suggesting the engineers put a notice online, notify Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine, the school and other interested groups.
Quigley said he was happy to hear the news, but added he was not fully convinced the work would actually begin as predicted.
“It’s good news, but I’m anxious to see the whites of their eyes,” he said.
Meanwhile, the supervisors and Windstream may be crossing swords over the delay with the start of the bridge work, with a report that United Contractors has already notified the company the delay could have caused damages that United may seek to have Windstream cover.
Compounding the issue, Windstream recently notified the county that ditch work on County Road W66 had damaged its property and it might seek damages for that.
Shutt acknowledged that during a culvert replacement, county staff had excavated in an area where no utility locate had been performed and a telephone cable reportedly had been damaged.
“We’re probably going to have to pay it,” supervisor chair Randy Griffin said, adding that in the future, utility locates should sweep a much larger area to ensure there's no repeat.
Shutt agreed, but may have hinted the bridge controversy could have contributed to Windstream’s demand for damages on the cut telephone line.
“We have more of a target on our back,” he said.
Salary recommendations given
In other action, Louisa County Compensation Board representative David Wilson presented the compensation board’s Fiscal Year 2020 salary recommendations for elected officials to the supervisors.
Wilson said the 3 percent across the board recommendation was reached after compensation board members reviewed economic per capita information provided by auditor Sandi Elliott.
“That really impacted me and I think it impacted the others,” he said.
Elliott later told the board that Louisa County’s valuation had gone up slightly and the supervisors could expect to receive about $20,000 more in revenue next year.
The supervisors said they would continue to review the recommendation.
In final action, the board:
• Met with Wapello resident Linda Coleman to discuss a property adjacent to Coleman’s that the county had held a tax certificate for before transferring it to Shawn Maine
• Met with several department heads to review the county’s IT services.
