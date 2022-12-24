Cadillac, Mich. Salvation Army issues fundraising challenge to Muscatine

The elected officials of Muscatine have been challenged to a fundraising competition. Julie Theobald, Wexford County Commissioner District 6, Cadillac, Mich., and Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock, formerly of Muscatine, are challenging all elected officials in Muscatine to match the donations of the Wexford County Commissioners.

The commissioners have donated approximately $500 to the Red Kettle Campaign, and 25 hours of bell-ringing hours this year. Wexford said she is asking for this challenge to raise money to get Lt. Lucas Gantner home and out of the storm.