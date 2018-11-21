MUSCATINE — In between games of Twister and playing with friends, local youth Naomi Young also spent her birthday thinking of others.
Rather than making a wish list for presents, Young invited friends and family to bring gifts for boys and girls to be donated to Toys for Tots. Party-goers brought toys and games knowing they would be donated.
"Because it's a nice thing to do," the now 11-year old said of donating the gifts. She celebrated her birthday Nov. 20 with all of the classic decorations and cake at Boonie's on the Avenue.
This is the first time the fifth-grader at Muscatine's Colorado Elementary is making a donation to a charitable organization, but it won't be the last.
Her mother, Tricia Jacobsen, said the family has started talking more recently about donating to organizations rather than receiving birthday presents and collecting donations was "always the plan." The more they talk about it, "the more understanding she'll get of those in need," she said of her daughter.
"We'll start a wonderful new tradition," Jacobsen said.
Young was all smiles at her party, and said collecting and giving the donations made her feel "happy."
In school, her favorite subject is math because "it's fun to do," and outside of school she enjoys scoring goals in soccer and playing percussion in band because "you can hit stuff hard."
Jacobsen said the family talked about different organizations in the community to help. Young said she decided to go with Toys for Tots because she would "get more stuff to give them."
Toys for Tots is a national program organized by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Local toy drives begin in October and may last until late December. Toys are then distributed to children in need in local communities.
"Very proud of her," said Naomi's father Troy Young. "It's a great thing. She'll make a lot of kids very happy."
Surprise birthday guest Marine GySgt David Caisse Jr. from the Rock Island Arsenal presented Young with a donation box for the toys.
"It means that every child has a Christmas," he said of the donations. "It means every child wakes up and has a toy under the tree."
