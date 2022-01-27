Call for Columbus Junction to help essential or excluded workers continues

“It was so sad. I don’t have any words to explain to you, I just feel so lost,” she said, her voice cracking as her eyes filled with tears.

While some also talked about themselves, family members, friends or others they knew who had either died or became too ill to work, others returned specifically to the use of the funds.

“We are your community. We elected you, now support us,” Anna Zapata said through an interpreter.

Julieta Cruz chose both, explaining through an interpreter that she had a brother die of the disease, but then asking the council to provide the financial support.

“We are asking for the help you have. Give us the help,” she told the council.

In his interpreted comments to the council, 20-year Columbus area resident Luis Martinez stressed community and mutual rights.

“We are all one and we all have the right to the same thing. We support the community a lot and we deserve to get a little bit back,” he said.