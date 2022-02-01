Calm before the storm
MUSCATINE – An inmate in Muscatine County Jail died on Saturday and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation.
WAPELLO — The Louisa-Muscatine School District will create a school resource officer position under a cost-sharing plan endorsed by the Louisa…
MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School postponed February's "Thaw" dance.
MUSCATINE — Last week, Muscatine County saw another jump in positive COVID-19 cases.
Muscatine Public Health: Employers don't need to require a negative COVID test for employees to return to work
MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby has recommended employers not require a negative COVID-19 test to allow emplo…
WAPELLO — The second-degree murder trial of a Fairfield man accused of murdering his girlfriend during a vehicle crash has been continued unti…
WASHINGTON – A Highland High School teacher who was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D f…
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man pleaded not guilty to allegedly hitting a woman directing traffic with his car and leaving the scene. A trial is s…
MUSCATINE —The Muscatine Community School District is retooling mental health support options for students, the school board learned during Mo…
Muscatine Center for Social Action searches for local individuals experiencing homelessness through annual Point in Time Count
MUSCATINE — It isn’t always easy to see people experiencing homelessness, even when it’s close to home. So, once a year, a light is specifical…