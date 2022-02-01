 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calm before the storm
featured top story

Calm before the storm

  Updated
The calm before the storm

Even with the National Weather Service predicting a winter storm to move through the area later in the day, the temperature Tuesday morning exceeded 40 degrees. The predicted storm is expected to peak Wednesday evening and bring as much as 6 to 10 inches of snow and cold temperatures.

 DAVID HOTLE

