It can be hard for students between elementary and high school to find programs that meet their needs. With this in mind, Caleb Mann hopes that he can soon provide a place for middle school kids.

This week, it was announced that a new program — Mad Creek After School — would be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Calvary Church, focused specifically for seventh and eighth graders.

Mann, who works in student ministries at Calvary, shared that he has always had a passion for helping students. One day, he noticed that while Flickinger Learning Center had an after-school program for elementary students, there wasn’t a program for middle school students anywhere in the community.

Realizing that he had the space at the church to host it, Mann decided to follow through on his idea and provide what he hoped would be a safe and supervised place for these students, while still offering them freedom and a chance for socializing while there.

“We believe that 7th and 8th grade is kind of a pivotal age where they start to develop habits both academically and in how they spend their free time,” Mann said. “A lot of students go home and mom or dad are at work, they have a job that goes until 5 p.m. like a lot of people do, and so these students may not be getting their homework done or prioritizing things correctly — which can then carry over into high school.”

The program will include a snack for each child that attends. There will be two separate ‘periods’ of sorts, one being dedicated to working on homework while the other will be used for playing in the gym and blowing off steam. Volunteers will also be available to offer homework help to kids that are there.

Mann also wanted to emphasize that the program will have zero church affiliation despite being held at a church.

“It’s not a Calvary thing, it’s not for Calvary students only, and there’s no religious affiliation by any means,” he said. “It’s truly just an after-school program that happens to take place on the east end of our church’s campus.”

Since his announcement, the program has already gained local support.

"The school district is grateful to have the Mad Creek After School program available for seventh and eighth graders,” Tony Loconsole, Director of Community Engagement and Communication for the Muscatine School District said. “Thanks to Caleb Mann for making this happen and working with the district and our students."

While the program itself is free to students, Mann hopes that the community will come out to support the program through participating the Mad Creek 5K fundraiser, which will be held on September 30. Residents can learn more at www.madcreek5k.com.

All proceeds made through the fundraiser will benefit the program and help cover things like transportation costs, snack costs, art supplies, books and, in certain instances, things that students may need such as a new backpack.

“We’ll have the resources to also provide things that families may not be able to afford that’ll help make their school life easier,” Mann said.

For more information on the program or to begin the sign-up process for a student, families can email Mann at caleb@calvaryonline.org. Students must apply to the program before they attend. Currently there is no attendance limit, with Mann hoping to keep include as many students as possible.

“We’re prepared to see it grow as large as it needs to become," he said.

