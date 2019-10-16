MUSCATINE - Republic Services, the curb-side service that picks up the trash and recyclables, has recently reported that they have been finding yard waste inside recycling containers. Yard waste is defined by the Public Utility city codes as “debris such as grass clippings, leaves, garden waste, brush and trees/tree branches."
Communications Manager at City Hall, Kevin Jenison, would like to remind Muscatine residents that recycling cans are for recyclables only.
“It’s just a big additional headache for the pick-up crew,” Jenison explains, “First they have to get out of their vehicles and remove the waste from the containers before emptying the rest of it. Then, once they get to the collection center, they either have to spend extra time cleaning the contaminated material, or they’re forced to throw the material away because it’s been too damaged by the yard waste.”
Because this is an ongoing and consistent problem, the Republic Services has been encouraged to take pictures of the containers that continue to have yard waste in them so that further action can be taken with those specific home owners.
Jenison would also like to remind people that most yard waste does not require a special container, and will usually be picked up the same day as trash and recyclables as long as the yard waste is put next to the cans, not inside them. Any yard waste that can’t be picked up can also be taken to the Muscatine compost site. People are also encouraged to visit the Collections and Disposal page on the City of Muscatine website to learn more about pick-up rules and guidelines.
