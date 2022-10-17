Canadian Pacific announces the Holiday Train's return to Downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE – After two years, the iconic Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is making its grand return – and to celebrate this momentous occasion, CP is expected to donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically receive the train in alternating years.

Last week, CP announced the full schedule for its latest cross-continent tour. Among the cities listed was Muscatine, which is scheduled to receive a visit from the train on December 3. The train is set to arrive at 7:30 p.m., with a performance being given by this year’s guest musicians at 7:45 p.m. This will be the first time that the Holiday Train has been in Muscatine since 2018.

During the visit, Muscatine residents will have the opportunity to listen to Calgary country star Lindsay Ell and the vocal trio of Texas Hill (Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield, and Casey James) in addition to enjoying all the beautiful and festive lights that cover the Holiday Train’s 14 railroad cars.

While the show is free, guests are asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able, with all donations set to be received by the Salvation Army of Muscatine County in order to assure that these donations stay within and benefit the local community.

As someone who has both seen and ridden on the Holiday Train before, former Mayor Diana Broderson shared her excitement for the event’s return to Muscatine. For her, getting to work alongside CP and be on the train was an “amazing experience”, and she has loved getting to see the good that CP has done in each of the communities that it has visited.

“We’re able to give a large check to the Salvation Army, and that’s been really good for helping people right here in our community,” Broderson said. “It’s a two-fold gift to the community. Not only do we all get to go downtown and watch the train come through as it kicks off the holiday spirit, but then it’s able to leave behind assistance and help in their gift to our local families through the Salvation Army.”

Broderson went on to emphasize the benefit that a visit from the Holiday Train has for a town like Muscatine – not just the donations that it is able to provide, which can then go on to help the struggling families of Muscatine during this season, but also its ability to give joy to all who get to see it in-person. Both of these elements, she said, are greatly appreciated.

“The times that I’ve been on (the Holiday Train) and have been able to be a part of the event, the crowd is just considerably more than you could even imagine,” she said. “It’s a cold night typically, and yet the riverfront is just packed with families excited to see the train and the performers. The joy that it brings to the community is just tremendous.”

But while the Holiday Train visit is always a successful night when it comes to food and monetary donations, Broderson still encouraged residents to donate when they can to local non-profits, food pantries and charities, reminding them that they don’t have to wait for the Holiday Train’s next visit in order to give to those who are in need.

“There are a variety of places that you can give to over the holiday season,” she continued. “Giving is all year long, and the Holiday Train coming through is just one more opportunity where we can help our friends and neighbors right here in Muscatine County.”

In regards to this year’s Holiday Train campaign, Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "I'm grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

To learn more about the Holiday Train and its other stops for this winter season, residents can visit https://www.cpr.ca/en/community/holiday-train.