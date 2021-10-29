Canadian Pacific Railroad continues to work to end delays

MUSCATINE — While many of the delays caused by railroad crossings in Muscatine have stopped, Mayor Diana Broderson is keeping in touch with Canadian Pacific Railroad to make sure the company doesn’t start backsliding.
On Wednesday, Broderson reported having a follow-up meeting with railroad officials, during which she shared comments from the public. They also looked over the call logs to determine how many times a railroad crossing has been blocked for longer than 10 minutes. Broderson will meet with the officials again in a few weeks. She said the officials are also meeting with the Davenport crew responsible for the Muscatine-Fruitland area to reinforce the 10 minute mandate.
“They’re always very eager to look at what is going on and help in any way they can,” Broderson said.
In July, Broderson met with railroad executives regarding multiple complaints that trains were taking a long time going through railroad crossings and traffic was backing up. After the initial meeting in July, the railroad promised to investigate the issue and would address it with two area managers involved with the blockages. When the issue was revisited a few months later, it was found the instances of trains blocking roads had greatly reduced.
There are still instances where vehicles face a delay of more than 10 minutes, but those instances have decreased. Broderson reminds people to call the number on the sign on or near the railroad crossing arms if crossings are blocked for more than 10 minutes. She also said the railroad is looking at what technology is available so the incidents can be recorded without people calling in.